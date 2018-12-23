Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 89.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 123,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,724 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $191,000, down from 136,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 30.53 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.75M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $194.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 56,781 shares to 185,809 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 35,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

