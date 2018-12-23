Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04B, up from 18,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,645 shares valued at $3.09M was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by McGrath Judith A.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $534.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 83 shares to 4,017 shares, valued at $558.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

