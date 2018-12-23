Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21M, down from 126,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 32.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 0.27% or 501,727 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc stated it has 2,724 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4,855 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,633 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 10,767 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,676 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Anderson Hoagland Co holds 2.11% or 24,604 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 2.29M shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 618,524 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 4,753 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 93,900 shares. Monarch Capital Management stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $462.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 3,950 shares to 24,380 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 13. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAT in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, May 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $17400 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CAT in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement â€” and AWS has joined that defense – Washington Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Oracle Buy Its Way In Its Effort To Win Over Amazon? – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle acquires AI company; Needham starts ORCL and Red Hat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd accumulated 19.42 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested in 71,104 shares. Altrinsic Limited Com has invested 1.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barton Investment has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,760 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,020 shares. Amer Gru has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jcic Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 835 shares. Ssi Investment invested in 5,758 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magellan Asset accumulated 5.19% or 30.79M shares. Private Na stated it has 23,166 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri reported 8,175 shares.