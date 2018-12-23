Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 351.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 127.90% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 11.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 17.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 20,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97M, up from 118,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 2.89M shares traded or 51.86% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE

Among 22 analysts covering KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. KLA-Tencor Corporation had 77 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 27. B. Riley & Co maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, October 22. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $67 target. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Thursday, October 6. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, April 27 to “Hold”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Friday, November 23 Little Teri A. sold $239,875 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 2,525 shares. Lorig Brian sold $24,407 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, July 3. Trafas Brian M. sold $75,557 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Thursday, August 30. $473,738 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were sold by Khan Ahmad A.. On Tuesday, September 4 WALLACE RICHARD P sold $1.44M worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 12,308 shares. Kirloskar Virendra A had sold 235 shares worth $24,407 on Tuesday, July 3.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $167.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scana Corp (NYSE:SCG) by 17,600 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger (W W) Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold KLAC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 2.01% less from 139.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suffolk Cap Limited Liability Co has 120,937 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Trust Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 0.28% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Century reported 0.02% stake. Mngmt Corp Va stated it has 3.5% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.09% or 45,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,200 shares. Regions stated it has 605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com has 0.04% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 6,307 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.34% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 38,407 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Among 19 analysts covering PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. PBF Energy Inc had 77 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 10. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Monday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $30.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil on Wednesday, October 19 to “Sector Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Snow Mgmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 796,526 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 9,836 shares. Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 71,729 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 148,688 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 60,964 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Paloma Partners Company holds 17,121 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 405,674 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 113,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,365 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 4,765 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 194,277 shares to 27,252 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc/Fund Parent by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).