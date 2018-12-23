Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc Cl A (BIO) by 178.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 15,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.35 million, up from 8,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 222,678 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has declined 1.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.26 million, up from 133,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $548.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9,381 shares to 75,651 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,254 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Among 8 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies. The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 8 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of BIO in report on Wednesday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was downgraded by C.L. King to “Hold”. The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, November 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 7 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold BIO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 17.73 million shares or 2.92% less from 18.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 7,850 shares. Service Automobile Association invested in 5,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 7,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 377,825 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 60,183 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 17,959 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 102,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Btr Cap Mgmt reported 2,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 50 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 7,267 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 744 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr invested in 2,934 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank accumulated 0.08% or 4,121 shares. 2,016 are owned by Bridgewater Associates L P.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. TSINGOS CHRISTINE A sold $349,928 worth of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on Friday, December 14. Shares for $216,045 were sold by STARK JAMES R on Wednesday, December 12. Crowley Michael also sold $97,228 worth of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on Friday, December 14.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, October 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 5 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 19 report. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6400 target in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by Evercore on Thursday, August 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.12% or 381,885 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 22,856 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 4,896 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited invested in 200 shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 72,899 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 680,279 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,514 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 184,329 shares. First Amer National Bank reported 0.09% stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pictet Asset holds 0.03% or 247,706 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 404,949 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,648 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $87.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).