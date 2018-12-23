Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (SIX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 4,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,161 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25 million, down from 122,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Operations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.56 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 8.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94 million, up from 228,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96 million shares traded or 87.07% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO

Among 17 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 6. FBR Capital maintained Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Sterne Agee CRT initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, March 29 report. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 27.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 86.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SIX’s profit will be $23.64 million for 46.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust reported 447,896 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.55M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Foundry Prtnrs Llc reported 534,005 shares stake. Moreover, Stanley has 0.49% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Ohio-based James Research has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kemnay Advisory holds 0.4% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 65,333 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 79,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Century Companies holds 39,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Gp invested in 0.03% or 445,318 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Personal Services invested in 2,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Graham Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ims Capital Mgmt reported 5,342 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keycorp had 122 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 5 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 19. Jefferies maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Friday, August 11. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Monday, December 10 by Nomura. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, January 4. KBW upgraded the shares of KEY in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, October 16 with “Underweight” rating.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Highsmith Carlton L sold $127,910 worth of stock. Evans Trina M also sold $572,105 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23. $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was bought by KIMBLE DONALD R. MOONEY BETH E had bought 10,000 shares worth $182,600. The insider Gorman Christopher M. sold $6.00M. 9,610 shares were bought by Dallas H James, worth $199,984 on Monday, July 23.