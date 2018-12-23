Nbw Capital Llc increased Masco Corporation (MAS) stake by 11.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 10,283 shares as Masco Corporation (MAS)’s stock declined 20.86%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 98,686 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 88,403 last quarter. Masco Corporation now has $8.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 6.85M shares traded or 42.67% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 966.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 765,300 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 844,500 shares with $51.22 million value, up from 79,200 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $59.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.24 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 09/03/2018 – Fujifilm: ITC Affirms Prior Judge Ruling in Favor of Issuing a Limited Exclusion Order and a Cease and Desist Order Directed at Sony; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony: A Game You Want To Play – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sony Stock Is Looking Pretty Cheap As PlayStation Remains a Gamer Favorite – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Sony Stock Poised to Move Higher on Content Strength – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Music Is About To Stop For GameStop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Momo Inc stake by 1.01M shares to 16,100 valued at $705,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 13,800 shares and now owns 5,400 shares. Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sony (NYSE:SNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 10. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, November 30.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Masco, Ralph Lauren and Microchip Technology – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building supply names (and the Fed?) mull Mohawk, Fortune Brands misses – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco: Buy This Home Improvement Products Company For Total Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $13.05 million activity. 100,000 Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares with value of $3.10 million were sold by MANOOGIAN RICHARD A. Sznewajs John G sold $3.77 million worth of stock or 96,869 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) stake by 8,291 shares to 65,034 valued at $4.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 25,769 shares and now owns 256,110 shares. Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,569 shares. Quantbot LP owns 53,340 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 24,088 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 94,672 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 557,293 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). De Burlo Grp has invested 0.24% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 40,420 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 43,225 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,430 shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated holds 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 177,469 shares. Ajo LP holds 2.55M shares. Landscape Cap Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).