Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tal Ed Group (XRS) by 30.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 25,950 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 59,500 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53M, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tal Ed Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $76.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.85 million, down from 65,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35 million shares traded or 132.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering TAL Education (NYSE:XRS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TAL Education had 17 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TAL Education Group American De (NYSE:XRS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Brean Capital. The stock of TAL Education Group American De (NYSE:XRS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 27 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 14. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of XRS in report on Friday, July 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 29 by Credit Agricole. The rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Friday, April 29. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, July 27 by CLSA.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 7,600 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 28,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resort Entertainment L (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Among 11 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 35 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Raymond James downgraded IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Friday, August 28 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Wednesday, April 13. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Bank of America maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Friday, November 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cacti Asset Lc reported 4,054 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 148,231 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,565 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). M&T National Bank invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Brown Advisory has invested 0.15% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cwm Limited Liability owns 129 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 800 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 17 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 3,420 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc has 8,245 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 6 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 186,943 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $2.76 million worth of stock. AYERS JONATHAN W sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37M. 5,912 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares with value of $1.44M were sold by Lane Michael. 3,504 shares were sold by HENDERSON REBECCA M, worth $682,992 on Tuesday, November 27.