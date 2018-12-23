Kilroy Realty (KRC) to pay $0.46 on Jan 15, 2019; Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) is expected to pay $0.46 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:KRC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Kilroy Realty Corp’s current price of $62.79 translates into 0.72% yield. Kilroy Realty Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 1.90 million shares traded or 194.37% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 5 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold stock positions in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The funds in our database reported: 1.51 million shares, down from 1.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 97.22 million shares or 4.41% more from 93.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Llc invested in 404,643 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 150,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 15,088 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Amp Limited owns 923,580 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 39,571 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Ci Invests reported 194,500 shares stake. 3,505 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.17M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Pggm Invests reported 1.17% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Among 4 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50.19 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $98.71 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 41.04 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 24,657 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 44.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Rev $22.6M; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 09/03/2018 – UTStarcom 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Net $4.03M; 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line; 17/04/2018 – UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for 109,175 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in the company for 15,200 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 31,661 shares.

Analysts await UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) to report earnings on March, 8. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% negative EPS growth.