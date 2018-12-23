Kin (KIN) soars 3.70% on December 22-23

It was good day for Kin (KIN), as it jumped by $1.3109E-06 or 3.70%, touching $3.67052E-05. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Kin (KIN) is looking for the $4.037572E-05 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.000104875887356285. The highest price was $3.9327E-05 and lowest of $3.53943E-05 for December 22-23. The open was $3.53943E-05. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 4.25 million KIN worth $123 was traded.

For a month, Kin (KIN) tokens went up 35.24% from $2.714E-05 for coin. For 100 days KIN is down -41.42% from $6.266E-05. It traded at $0.000194 200 days ago. Kin (KIN) has 10000.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $367.05 million. It has 10000.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/05/2017. The Crypto KIN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services.