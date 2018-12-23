Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 22.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, up from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.92 million shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 59.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 195,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.25 million, up from 326,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based M&R Capital has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 428,900 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 266,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 123,917 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Company accumulated 21,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 9,646 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,576 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Johnson Gp invested in 0% or 2,622 shares. Chatham Cap owns 11,197 shares. Old Bank In holds 16,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake. Financial Advantage Inc has 3.77% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Clinton Gru reported 28,062 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Kinder Morgan (KMI) Moves Forward with Roanoke Expansion Projects on Plantation Pipe Line and Southeast Terminal – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Justin Jenkins – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan On Target For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Smart Move – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) rating on Monday, April 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. The rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 11. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 1 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 20 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peek Under The Hood: FTLB Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands sets profit guidance ahead of estimates – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “TripAdvisor names Bay area brands as some of the top chain restaurants – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fast-food roundup: Chick-fil-A’s rapid growthâ€¦ Boston Market sued over school lunches – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands had 48 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. CL King upgraded the shares of BLMN in report on Monday, October 12 to “Strong Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLMN in report on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 19 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 1.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 89,175 shares to 250,800 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 73,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,092 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $67,102 were sold by Schmidt David Peter. $151,620 worth of stock was sold by HERLIHY DONAGH on Friday, October 5. The insider GROSSMAN MINDY F sold 8,000 shares worth $167,640.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold BLMN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 82.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 82.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Regions Corp holds 20,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 423,245 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 239,669 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 7,246 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.60M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Art Advsrs Llc holds 48,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.92 million are held by Prudential Finance. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 29,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 138,948 shares. 190,000 are held by Strs Ohio. 136,000 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).