Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 13.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143.37 million, up from 40.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 137.77 million shares traded or 679.24% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 26.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tennant Co (TNC) by 42.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, down from 24,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Tennant Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 271,604 shares traded or 244.55% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 13.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity.

Among 3 analysts covering Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tennant Co had 5 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Dougherty. Dougherty & Company maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, October 28 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 15 report.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $281.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 1,054 shares to 13,054 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 89,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 0.13% more from 15.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 3,778 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.05% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Prudential Financial owns 31,705 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 814 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) or 5,920 shares. 11,358 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. 7,578 are owned by Los Angeles Equity Research. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 1,240 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.12% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). 25,017 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc. 14,220 were reported by White Pine Limited Liability Company. Citigroup holds 11,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 28,264 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 145,936 shares.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 38.24% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.52 million for 26.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.96% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72,927 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $456.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,042 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).