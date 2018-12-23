Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 924.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 36,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36M, up from 3,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 6.29 million shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.76 million, up from 39,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More important recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool”, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,100 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 77,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,811 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And reported 1,064 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,736 shares. Charter Communication, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,249 shares. Cambridge holds 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 6,539 shares. Conning reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 99,312 shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Republic Mgmt stated it has 134,004 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 75,089 shares. King Wealth holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,004 shares. St Johns Lc stated it has 400 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 8,949 shares. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.19% or 959,111 shares. Omers Administration holds 47,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, January 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Monday, January 29.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,139 shares to 301,105 shares, valued at $33.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,854 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, September 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs initiated Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $83.0 target. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, October 26 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 29 report.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $36.38 million activity. The insider EHRLICH DONALD J sold $1.01 million. $2.92M worth of stock was sold by DANIEL WILLIAM K on Wednesday, October 24. 104,913 shares were sold by Joyce Thomas Patrick JR, worth $10.69M. 53,433 shares were sold by King William, worth $5.43M on Monday, November 5. 9,074 shares were sold by Lalor Angela S, worth $932,099. COMAS DANIEL L also sold $3.74 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, November 7.