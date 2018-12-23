Knott David M increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 215% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $698,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 2.00 million shares traded or 226.93% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 5.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 10,548 shares as the company's stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34M, up from 70,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 24. Cowen & Co maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $54.0 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VZ in report on Thursday, April 13 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 21 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, September 17. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 21 by Moffett Nathanson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plancorp Limited Co holds 0.34% or 16,213 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,534 shares. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 0.14% or 438,884 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 128,301 were reported by Ls Investment Lc. Kanawha Capital Llc stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 7,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,936 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com reported 17,257 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.39M shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance accumulated 9.02 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 2.47 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il owns 213,861 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 119,807 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Verizon's Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga" on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire" on December 06, 2018.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $643.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,225 shares to 31,890 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,422 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).