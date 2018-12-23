Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 77,814 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.10 million, up from 72,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, down from 68,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,170 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp. Optimum Investment Advsr invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempner Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Gp stated it has 13,394 shares. James Research Inc holds 100 shares. Sonata owns 2,432 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20.11M shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd holds 3.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 681,733 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,538 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,619 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiedemann Lc reported 35,409 shares stake.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, August 6. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 5 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, May 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $134 target in Tuesday, January 17 report. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by CLSA.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,750 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,062 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $5.73M worth of stock was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $80,141 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, July 2. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44M.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. On Friday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Friday, March 2 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Gordon Haskett given on Thursday, August 10. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 5 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 22,813 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wealthfront Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.05% or 262,387 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 7,849 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 26,973 shares. Moreover, Northside Cap Management Lc has 0.25% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 9,351 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 13,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 53,562 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot stated it has 4,869 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 47,347 shares. 800 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has invested 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Security reported 225 shares.