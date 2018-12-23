Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Netflix.Com (NFLX) by 68.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, down from 12,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Netflix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 320,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 411,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 1.79M shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M

Among 14 analysts covering Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Kratos Defense and Security had 35 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 29. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Noble Financial. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of KTOS in report on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,745 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 400,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 15,658 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 0.1% or 233,534 shares. Sg Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 976,330 shares. New Jersey-based Financial Architects Inc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 134,786 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 12,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 233,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 150,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 359,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 187,349 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 50,254 shares stake. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc stated it has 476,419 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 103,200 shares.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 36,500 shares to 139,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $967,879 activity.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.15 million for 80.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $241,343. Shares for $40.10M were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. $7.36M worth of stock was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. HASTINGS REED sold $36.78 million worth of stock. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Bennett Kelly. Shares for $14.47 million were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,352 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 2.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,049 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 3,648 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 454,182 shares. Hartford owns 751 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lourd Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stonebridge Mngmt has 1,296 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated invested in 336 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 3,405 shares. D L Carlson Group reported 15,022 shares. Addison has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1.41 million are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Com.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $813.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 8,586 shares to 17,688 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).