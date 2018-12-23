Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 47.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 52,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,090 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, down from 110,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years

Axa increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,553 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.92 million, up from 85,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 2.53M shares traded or 91.49% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. Musser Jeffrey S sold $2.28 million worth of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Friday, November 30. On Monday, November 19 the insider Emmert Mark A sold $367,600.

Among 16 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Expeditors International of Washington had 54 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, January 7 report. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, November 8 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Credit Suisse.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $3.37 million activity. Shares for $734,106 were sold by Sharp Erin S. Shares for $115,056 were sold by FIKE CARIN L on Tuesday, July 3. Adcock Mary Ellen also sold $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares. SARGENT RONALD sold 115 shares worth $3,356. Shares for $377,819 were sold by MOORE CLYDE R on Tuesday, October 30. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH also sold $811,040 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, December 13.