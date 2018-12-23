KT (KT) Is At $14.14 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Brooks Automation (BRKS) Lowered By 10.87%

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) had a decrease of 10.87% in short interest. BRKS’s SI was 3.84 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.87% from 4.31M shares previously. With 567,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s short sellers to cover BRKS’s short positions. The SI to Brooks Automation Inc’s float is 5.77%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 1.45M shares traded or 98.08% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

KT Corporation (KT) formed wedge up with $14.56 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.14 share price. KT Corporation (KT) has $6.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.18 million shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 3.32% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold KT Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 127.16 million shares or 3.74% more from 122.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank owns 31,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd reported 12,331 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 134,400 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 104,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,702 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0% or 20,343 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc holds 43,281 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5.81 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.01% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. 906 were accumulated by Corp. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma reported 229,838 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,364 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0% or 104,003 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brooks Automation had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Credit Suisse. FBR Capital maintained Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) rating on Tuesday, September 4. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of BRKS in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 sales for $1.81 million activity. 1,933 shares valued at $61,415 were sold by Gray David C on Monday, November 5. $55,636 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Joseph Jason. Robertson Lindon G sold $105,068 worth of stock or 3,675 shares. Another trade for 2,052 shares valued at $65,172 was sold by Tenney Maurice H.. SCHWARTZ STEPHEN S also sold $232,351 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Friday, November 16. Pietrantoni David sold 577 shares worth $18,326. $143,986 worth of stock was sold by Jarzynka David on Friday, November 16.

