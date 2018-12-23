Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 32.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 291,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 608,257 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105.64 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42 million shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,889 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.87M, up from 330,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $660,911 activity. Another trade for 3,700 shares valued at $604,162 was made by ANDERSON KERRII B on Monday, November 5.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 15.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.45 per share. LH’s profit will be $284.54 million for 11.00 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Denali Advsrs has 0.65% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Prentiss Smith & Communication has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 1,523 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.71% or 21,387 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 9,079 shares. Natl Bank has 14,178 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt holds 0.69% or 9,610 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.09% or 2,615 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 4,399 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 9,411 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.83% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Veritas (Uk) accumulated 127,342 shares or 6.09% of the stock.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 476,710 shares to 721,290 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 768,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold $523,218 worth of stock.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $162.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF) by 10,448 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:STWD) by 21,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB).