Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,266 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.48 billion, down from 66,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 45,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,592 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.25 million, down from 246,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: Clair Ridge Shows Company Devoted To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Invest In This 6.1%-Yielding Oil Major Before It Rebounds – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP approves Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG phase 1 development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $403.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc by 6 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $1.98B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc Pfd by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Term Corporate.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 5 Stocks On My Christmas List – JPMorgan, Altria, Walmart, New Residential And Western Digital – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Private Bank expands operations in Benelux, Nordic region – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan says more ‘unicorns’ are coming to China â€” and investors are going to like them – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) JPMorgan (JPM) call put ratio 1 call to 1 put as interest and mortgage rates move lower – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.