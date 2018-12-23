Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98M shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 14,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68 million, up from 65,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, September 2. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20 with “Hold”. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Guggenheim. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Sell” rating by Compass Point on Friday, January 20. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, September 19.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. Another trade for 2,440 shares valued at $45,164 was made by Tsai Caroline on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $158,551 were sold by HOLDEN BETSY D. MILES MICHAEL had sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640 on Friday, December 14. 18,709 shares valued at $339,381 were sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G on Friday, December 14. 20,207 shares valued at $414,244 were sold by Williams Richard L on Tuesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mairs Pwr holds 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 222,408 shares. 20,200 were reported by Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation. Foster Motley Inc reported 12,049 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.24M shares. Gam Ag owns 0.04% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 55,567 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oakworth Cap reported 820 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 215,523 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ent Ser Corp holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 1.47M shares. Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 225,508 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 67,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Co holds 0.05% or 145,118 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $152.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16,179 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $196,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Advsr invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 49,158 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 44,390 shares. 25.65 million are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.73% or 393,060 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 148,062 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 64,241 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited has 222,467 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. City Co has 1.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 124,821 shares. Field And Main National Bank accumulated 24,434 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kbc Gru Nv owns 2.01M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

