Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 1.48% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 3.55M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.48% from 3.60M shares previously. With 1.81M avg volume, 2 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 2.22%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 26.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 3,338 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock declined 13.65%. The Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 9,453 shares with $933,000 value, down from 12,791 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $14.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.12 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $68.05 million activity. 151,060 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares with value of $33.79M were sold by SANDS ROBERT. $33.28M worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by SANDS RICHARD. Shares for $989,106 were sold by Kane Thomas Michael on Friday, October 19.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $30.85 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $250 target in Thursday, September 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $224 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, October 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 10 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Macquarie Research.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 5,009 shares worth $495,891.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 31.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TSS’s profit will be $184.27M for 19.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Total System Services had 12 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 5. Citigroup maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $105 target. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of TSS in report on Thursday, September 6 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $101 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Wednesday, October 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

