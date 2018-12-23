Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 92.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 125,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,979 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.38 million, up from 136,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76 million shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 479.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 124,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,916 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, up from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 250,188 shares to 138,428 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 130,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,569 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Verizon, Transocean, American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mack-Cali’s (CLI) Debt Rating Downgraded by Moody’s to Ba2 – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Real Estate ETFs at One-Month High: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Biggest Trend In The Market Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold SL Green Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Citigroup. Topeka Capital Markets maintained the shares of LAMR in report on Monday, September 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, August 6. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Wednesday, February 24. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. M Partners maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 8 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 50,355 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Com holds 33,768 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capital Ok holds 213,046 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp holds 13,403 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T invested in 30,032 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 522,098 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.15M shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Beacon Group Inc invested in 65,142 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 60,082 shares stake. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 200,205 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Optimum Advisors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9,342 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Css Il reported 61,144 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 56,958 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 8.65M shares. Frontier Mngmt owns 145,762 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.87% or 62,898 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.47% or 56.56M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Birinyi Associate accumulated 14,320 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 1.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 51,000 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 462,488 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.74 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. National Inv Wi reported 46,458 shares stake. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com accumulated 51,830 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2.11% or 742,396 shares in its portfolio. 88,346 are held by Lucas.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 1. The rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Monday, October 24 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sector Weight” on Tuesday, January 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. Jefferies downgraded the shares of T in report on Thursday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 27.