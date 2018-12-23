Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 11,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.76 million, down from 163,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 81.28% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 7.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,900 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55 million, up from 229,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10.01 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Among 27 analysts covering O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. KRAUS SCOTT E also sold $1.48 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Thursday, July 19. $4.40M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $132,513 was sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND. 19,250 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $5.47M were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P. 27,500 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $8.82 million. $1.65 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 173,302 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $81.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 sales for $231,549 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought 10,100 shares worth $147,340. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 was bought by Evans Gerald. The insider Mathews Jessica Tuchman sold 15,000 shares worth $203,594. The insider JOHNSON JOIA M sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322. Shares for $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $457.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 8,300 shares to 57,700 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,500 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Among 22 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive.

