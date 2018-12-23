American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 6.82 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling its Entire 75% Interest in Winchester South; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal deals; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 19,937 shares in its portfolio. Sands Mgmt Lc has 4.40 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,937 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 3,435 shares. Daiwa Gru owns 24,500 shares. 1.86M are owned by Newport Asia Ltd Liability. 1.11 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm owns 3,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 3.35 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 760 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.07% or 4.45 million shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity.

Among 25 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 76 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of LVS in report on Tuesday, November 7 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by HSBC. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Thursday, March 17 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Vetr. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Thursday, October 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $341.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 1,300 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Liberium. On Tuesday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 20. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55.0 target in Wednesday, October 4 report. RBC Capital Markets initiated Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) rating on Tuesday, February 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $37 target. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Wednesday, April 18 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Monday, November 13 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas on Friday, April 21 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies.