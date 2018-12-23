Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 891.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 679,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 755,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.90M, up from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 580,250 shares traded or 67.74% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 12.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 150,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft Stock Still Attractive After Briefly Regaining Market Cap Title? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,265 shares to 58,417 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Asset Management accumulated 146,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 2.72% or 1.72M shares. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Ltd owns 24,990 shares. 4,773 were reported by Cim Ltd Co. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 589,011 shares. Hartford Inv invested in 952,502 shares. Verity Asset stated it has 10,389 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Services Lc reported 30,373 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc holds 497,259 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Co reported 166,377 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 15,519 shares. Johnson Fincl Group accumulated 1.09% or 93,224 shares. Oz Mngmt LP has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Foundation invested in 7.83% or 1.24 million shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 27 by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 14 report. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, December 8. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Barclays Capital. Global Equities Research maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $422,000. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was sold by BROD FRANK H. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $967,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ELS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 80.67 million shares or 0.62% more from 80.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cohen Steers Inc owns 3.27 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited invested in 2,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 11,800 shares. Putnam Invests Llc owns 49,536 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.01% or 197,988 shares. Grs Advsr Ltd Com holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 66,614 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 14,695 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.05% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.71% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 38,864 shares. Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.57% or 584,581 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Equity Lifestyle Properties had 25 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Monday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) rating on Tuesday, January 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $95.0 target. The rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 10. Citigroup maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) rating on Thursday, October 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $88 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, August 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) rating on Monday, December 11. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $95.0 target. The company was maintained on Monday, November 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 234,385 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $223.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 106,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 954,962 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ELS Reports Minimal Impact from Hurricane Florence – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) CEO Marguerite Nader on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manufactured Housing: Home Sales Power Another Stellar Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties’ (ELS) CEO Marguerite Nader on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ELS Declares Third Quarter Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2018.