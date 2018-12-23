Laurel Grove Capital Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 204.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurel Grove Capital Llc acquired 5,210 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock declined 11.09%. The Laurel Grove Capital Llc holds 7,760 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 2,550 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $40.84B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B

Price Michael F decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) stake by 19.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 132,871 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)’s stock declined 4.77%. The Price Michael F holds 554,855 shares with $38.82 million value, down from 687,726 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc. now has $6.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 482,117 shares traded or 33.20% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 10.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China

Laurel Grove Capital Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 10,900 shares to 7,700 valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 1,575 shares and now owns 48,116 shares. Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $324 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,712 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,451 shares. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 703 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc stated it has 40 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And has 912 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.35% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 20,929 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated owns 1,049 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 786 shares. 22,243 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Field & Main Bancshares accumulated 128 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Da Davidson & reported 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Vantage Invest Ltd Company accumulated 98 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 258,653 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. $1.33 million worth of stock was sold by Perry David T on Monday, July 30. 5,137 shares were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M., worth $1.59 million. CHESTON SHEILA C. also sold $3.34 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, October 3. $225,960 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. The insider Caylor Mark A sold 4,543 shares worth $1.35 million. BUSH WESLEY G sold $2.75 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $319,521 were sold by Kalan Lesley A.

Among 2 analysts covering Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dolby Laboratories had 2 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RF Lafferty given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, October 25.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 30.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DLB’s profit will be $56.07M for 27.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% EPS growth.

Price Michael F increased Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 45,000 shares to 600,000 valued at $7.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 775,499 shares. Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) was raised too.