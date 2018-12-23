Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 106.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.64M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumma (NOC) by 6.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,282 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.32M, down from 118,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. 4,543 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Caylor Mark A. Shares for $427,855 were sold by Purvis Shawn N. 10,000 shares were sold by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $2.75 million. 1,065 shares were sold by Kalan Lesley A, worth $319,521 on Monday, August 27. $3.34M worth of stock was sold by CHESTON SHEILA C. on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $1.33M were sold by Perry David T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Mngmt holds 704,128 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 46,037 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 130,836 shares. Essex Financial has 1,422 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 5,486 shares. Axa has invested 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 62,276 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.89% or 44,317 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,070 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Company reported 1,358 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 18,954 shares. 1,666 were reported by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Announces CEO Transition NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop announces $1B repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Northrop Grumman as Defense Spending Ramps Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $55.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancsh (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 476,717 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $189.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Rus 2000 (IWM) by 17,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Adr.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 28 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 14. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $294.0 target in Friday, September 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 8 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $189 target. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Wolfe Research.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 54.61% or $1.54 from last year’s $2.82 per share. NOC’s profit will be $756.98 million for 13.49 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.54 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $7.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 250,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $68.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Align Technology: Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Align Technology Inc. Sank 43.5% in October – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Align Announces New iTero Updates and Connectivity to Improve Customer Experience and Workflow for Dental Practices – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Align Technology had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, August 6 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 4 by Jefferies. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield owns 166 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 504 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 0.12% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,179 shares. Friess Limited Liability Company has 53,000 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 206 shares. Kylin Mngmt Limited Liability reported 42,300 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 75 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.1% or 6,400 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 13,688 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 1,560 shares. Navellier And Associates owns 48,030 shares. Autus Asset Management Lc holds 9,403 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 18,752 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Company holds 529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Kolli Sreelakshmi sold $1.12 million worth of stock. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by Hockridge Stuart A on Wednesday, August 15. The insider LACOB JOSEPH sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M. Beard Simon sold $1.50M worth of stock. On Friday, November 30 Puco Christopher C. sold $1.99M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 8,764 shares. Thaler Warren S had sold 3,500 shares worth $1.27M.