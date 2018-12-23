Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $267,000, down from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.42M, down from 95,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2018: ANBA,WDAY,ASYS – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DIS, LZB, CPB, MSFT, SABR – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Friday, January 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, February 1. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 1. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buckhead Ltd Llc stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Counselors holds 0.94% or 66,007 shares. Moreover, Archon Limited Liability Com has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 51,851 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company stated it has 196,767 shares. Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 205,818 are held by Tru Com Of Virginia Va. Pictet Bank Trust Ltd has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point And Fincl N A has 64,591 shares. Papp L Roy & invested in 4.14% or 202,667 shares. Voloridge reported 654,257 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 308,160 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Ltd Partnership owns 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 378,400 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 19.16% or 3.53M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 14. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. Standpoint Research initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, May 20 with “Sell” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 18. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 17 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million on Friday, November 23. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910.