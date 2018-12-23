Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 27,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.24 million, down from 481,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 10.09M shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Harris (HRS) by 41.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $597,000, down from 6,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Harris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Notes: Keenum, Harris, Draft, Dixon; 29/05/2018 – Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People’s House Project; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Army Awards Harris Corporation Nearly $218 Million Contract to Provide Wideband Satellite Communications Mission Support – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Advanced Hawkeye and digital maps: Northrop, Harris Corp. land $84.4M in local military work – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Harris had 47 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Monday, August 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, November 7. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Tuesday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 4. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, September 7 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, October 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 8 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 29 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Tuesday, August 7 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 26. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of PHM in report on Tuesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.85 per share. PHM’s profit will be $308.95M for 5.71 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.91% EPS growth.

