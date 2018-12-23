Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Harris Corp (HRS) stake by 1407.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 114,000 shares as Harris Corp (HRS)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,102 shares with $20.66M value, up from 8,102 last quarter. Harris Corp now has $15.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agents Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement; 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Garry Harris set to return to Nuggets after 11-game absence; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Klobuchar and Harris Encourage FTC to; 06/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Worcester County; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harris Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRS); 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as S.Korea envoy

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) stake by 6.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 5,200 shares as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s stock declined 5.28%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 69,359 shares with $7.71M value, down from 74,559 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Company now has $12.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.90 million shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VMC’s profit will be $121.48M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $128 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. Bank of America maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Monday, October 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Jefferies upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, December 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) stake by 11,602 shares to 198,572 valued at $9.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,454 shares and now owns 42,100 shares. Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btc Management has 5,771 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Fund reported 0.3% stake. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.49% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 33,171 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 138,657 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Whittier Tru Communication holds 6 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 48,234 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Investment Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,886 shares. 30,745 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 22,920 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 267,526 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 157,054 shares to 315,677 valued at $24.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 134,600 shares and now owns 104,700 shares. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Harris had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of HRS in report on Tuesday, October 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 13. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg owns 28 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 122,102 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 227,229 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 767 shares. 13,739 are held by Horizon Kinetics Limited. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 712,346 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated reported 169,608 shares. Natixis holds 0.24% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) or 247,103 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,251 shares. Mngmt Professionals has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Bb&T accumulated 10,845 shares. 8,470 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Blue Incorporated holds 0.16% or 1,892 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 721,763 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.39 million activity. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Young Christopher D.. $627,407 worth of stock was sold by MIKUEN SCOTT T on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $7.47M were sold by FOX SHELDON J. ZOISS EDWARD J sold 26,311 shares worth $4.28M. $3.03 million worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4.