Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 148.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 100,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,477 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 67,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27 million shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $534.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 42,530 shares to 25,114 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,876 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Among 15 analysts covering Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold FLEX shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 88,791 shares in its portfolio. Claar Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 600,000 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.02% or 1.68M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.34M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Citigroup invested in 168,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 19,451 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 246,218 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fiduciary Co has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 33,073 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.06% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 24,600 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 58,329 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 18 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Collier Christopher also sold $213,362 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Wednesday, June 27. Humphries Paul sold $393,551 worth of stock or 27,532 shares. $144,642 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares were sold by Barbier Francois. The insider Bennett David P sold 1,939 shares worth $26,792. $30,940 worth of stock was sold by Tan Lay Koon on Thursday, August 16. Britt Douglas sold $851,760 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,458 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 8,436 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com owns 65,956 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.25% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 540,739 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 903,377 shares. Security National Trust reported 2,394 shares. Natixis holds 0.38% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 699,402 shares. Washington accumulated 3,200 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sentinel Lba holds 2,835 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,250 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 14,814 shares stake. 52,184 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. Another trade for 25,232 shares valued at $2.33 million was sold by McNeill Bryan H. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. Roe Scott A. also sold $2.74 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $393,250 was made by Carucci Richard on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $404,580 were sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.