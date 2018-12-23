Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.63 million, up from 237,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 11,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.46M, down from 435,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples United Fncl (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46,000 shares to 636,594 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,406 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel May Have Finally Pulled the Plug on This Boondoggle – Nasdaq” on December 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2018 : CZR, GE, MS, TSG, IGT, QQQ, SBGI, T, MPW, WH, INTC, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel develops stackable logic chips – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, January 26. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Underperform” on Monday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold” on Monday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Monday, January 18 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, July 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has 0.96% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schmidt P J Management holds 72,736 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Semper Augustus Investments Lc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vantage Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Connecticut-based Founders Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 5.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.22M are held by Letko Brosseau And Inc. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd accumulated 312,223 shares. 19,482 were accumulated by Navellier Associate. Bluestein R H & Communication holds 8,529 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated accumulated 37,556 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors has 2.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 24,741 are held by Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. 6,500 shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas, worth $295,945 on Tuesday, October 30. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $245,993 worth of stock. Rodgers Steven Ralph also sold $116,028 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, July 25.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, June 1. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $117 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, January 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $66 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 27.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 86,023 shares to 248,248 shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 456,206 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 25,915 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Peconic Prns Limited has invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 2.21% or 109,500 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 284,660 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 163,000 shares. Archon Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Capital Fincl Bank Inc Tx invested in 1.34% or 4,285 shares. Focused stated it has 5.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J owns 70,856 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp accumulated 0.23% or 24,718 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.43 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.