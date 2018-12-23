Michael Kors Holdings LTD (KORS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 185 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 182 sold and decreased stakes in Michael Kors Holdings LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 119.38 million shares, down from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Michael Kors Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 157 Increased: 100 New Position: 85.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Accenture Ltd (ACN) stake by 1.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,240 shares as Accenture Ltd (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 168,953 shares with $28.76 million value, down from 171,193 last quarter. Accenture Ltd now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24 million shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) stake by 6,120 shares to 21,162 valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) stake by 40,156 shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Knowledgent – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Investorideas.com with their article: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, June 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, September 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $170 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, June 29. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, June 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp owns 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 525,375 shares. Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.44% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Quantbot LP has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lau invested in 2.14% or 22,192 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 17,535 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 85,349 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 1,910 were accumulated by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. Td Asset Mgmt reported 683,986 shares. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Lc holds 1.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 56,749 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company accumulated 12,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 273,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 16,510 shares. 2.72M are owned by Schwab Charles Mgmt. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 20,881 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated has 140,380 shares.

More notable recent Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Michael Kors Stock Dropped 21% in November – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Michael Kors Holdings Stock Fell 6% on the Jobs Report – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo On Tapestry: Weakness Offers Attractive Entry Point (NYSE:TPR) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Call Buying Activity Continues in Michael Kors (KORS), Targeting Nearly 100% Upside in Shares Through January 2021 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) A Buy After Versace Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $70.97 million activity.

Analysts await Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 11.30% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.77 per share. KORS’s profit will be $235.74M for 5.80 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.62% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited for 82,500 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 460,000 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 2.21% invested in the company for 536,000 shares. The New York-based Miura Global Management Llc has invested 2.21% in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 246,382 shares.