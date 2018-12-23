Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 18,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 81,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 25,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15M, up from 11,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 581 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6.28 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 70,782 shares. 121,826 are owned by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa. Beacon Financial Gru holds 14,664 shares. 6,904 are owned by Hm Mgmt Ltd. Ssi Invest invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Riggs Asset Managment invested 4.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20.49 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Lc invested in 0.76% or 206,627 shares. Davis R M stated it has 24,220 shares. Moreover, Holderness has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,412 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quantbot Techs LP reported 47,767 shares stake.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, January 9. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, April 24 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21 target.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,717 shares to 72,776 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 274,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,889 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America +2.6%, other U.S. banks rise as economy chugs along – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Bank of America (BAC) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 18. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 18. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj owns 1,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv owns 2.23 million shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Benin holds 0.5% or 9,101 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd invested in 13,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lifeplan owns 1,237 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 229,488 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 74,049 shares. Cardinal Capital Inc has invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willis Inv Counsel invested in 279,668 shares. Hm Cap Ltd Liability reported 11,065 shares stake. Adirondack Tru reported 2.77% stake. Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 200,332 shares or 1.27% of the stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, UAA, FDX, FB, JNJ & more – CNBC” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. The insider Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock or 166,695 shares.