Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 45.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $730,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03M shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust Reit (CLDT) by 89.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $936,000, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 1.07M shares traded or 333.72% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Dividend-Payers to Own for Month-to-Month Income – Investorplace.com” on April 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.5% Yield And Cyclical Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Sustainable Monthly Dividends – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2017. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.7% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Farmland Partners: Why We Bought On The Crash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,247 shares to 10,009 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I (HYG) by 7,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,906 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy New (NYSE:VLO).

Among 9 analysts covering Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Chatham Lodging had 28 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Monday, November 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 20 report. The stock of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 9 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 20. The rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Buy” on Friday, January 8. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 3.04% more from 36.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 693,738 shares. 28,867 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Macquarie reported 0% stake. 29,427 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Patten Gru has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 744,339 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability invested in 299 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Citigroup invested in 54,776 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested 0.09% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 341,779 are held by National Bank Of America De. Quadrant Mgmt Lc owns 36,560 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 161,899 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 29,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century holds 0% or 126,018 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. 462 shares were sold by Shotts Philip G., worth $30,978. HICKEY DENNIS J also sold $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 14. On Monday, August 13 the insider Deoras Mukul sold $737,863. MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Marsili Daniel B sold 19,500 shares worth $1.28 million.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 18 by BNP Paribas. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 15. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 29.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 500 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 24,921 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 18,887 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 810,234 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,515 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 3,991 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc reported 15,324 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.17% or 9.03 million shares in its portfolio. South State Corp has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Company stated it has 11,542 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 66,936 shares. Stearns Financial Gru accumulated 0.09% or 5,848 shares.