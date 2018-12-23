Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Has 3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report $0.84 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.83% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. LM’s profit would be $71.83M giving it 7.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Legg Mason, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2.09 million shares traded or 135.58% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $317,905 activity. $317,905 worth of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was sold by Cashman Frances.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Among 3 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Legg Mason had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 13. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 20,512 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has declined 12.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.58% the S&P500.

