Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 73.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 11,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286,000, down from 15,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 3.63 million shares traded or 249.36% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 12.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11800 target in Friday, April 13 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Vining Sparks maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Portales Partners given on Monday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 14 report. As per Friday, February 5, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight” rating.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $575.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 1.58% or 33,404 shares. Agf Investments reported 2.26 million shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Com reported 1.8% stake. 3,581 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt holds 1.85M shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fin Financial Bank accumulated 110,874 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 5,287 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 117,996 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 2.57% or 113,779 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Cap reported 24,351 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 1.09% or 104,471 shares in its portfolio. Addison Commerce owns 28,933 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon stock falls after J.P. Morgan downgrade; AT&T shares rise after upgrade – MarketWatch” on December 03, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “JP Morgan Asset Management Launches Two New Active Fixed-Income ETFs: JAGG and JIGB – GuruFocus.com” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “JP Morgan Sees Limited Downside for Semi Stocks; Top Pick is Broadcom (AVGO) – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $160.24M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 12. On Thursday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 1 report. Jefferies upgraded Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on Thursday, October 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 29. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 2.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 8,715 shares to 116,136 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 453,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fin holds 27,044 shares. Essex Inv Management Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 56,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd holds 913 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 4,446 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 15,834 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 235 shares. Stanley accumulated 15,799 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 562,428 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,276 shares. 5,262 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 15,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 1,859 shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Leidos To Participate in the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “As the Pentagon Tightens Its Belt, These Companies Could Get Squeezed – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “A prominent Lockheed Martin exec is stepping down – Washington Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos reports Q2 beats, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner could snag another big VA contract – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.