Leisure Capital Management Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Last Week Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Motif Bio Plc (LON:MTFB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motif Bio Plc had 20 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, August 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Northland Capital. The stock of Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, December 18. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 28 report. Peel Hunt maintained Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 3. See Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 116.00 Maintain

Leisure Capital Management increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 263.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leisure Capital Management acquired 8,244 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Leisure Capital Management holds 11,374 shares with $799,000 value, up from 3,130 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $49.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Another recent and important Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) news was published by Fiercebiotech.com which published an article titled: “Motif Bio hits pause on Nasdaq IPO, sinking stock price in London – FierceBiotech” on August 09, 2016.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company has market cap of 77.28 million GBP. The firm develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

The stock increased 3.37% or GBX 0.85 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 26.05. About 496,208 shares traded or 48.83% up from the average. Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MTFB News: 10/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $44.8 MLN FOR 2017 COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $40.3 MLN IN 2016; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Food Allergen OIT for Shrimp, Milk or Cashew (MOTIF); 20/03/2018 – Motif Bio Update on NDA Submission for Iclaprim; 03/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO INITIATES NDA ROLLING SUBMISSION FOR ICLAPRIM AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Motif Bio to Present lclaprim Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 10/04/2018 – Motif Bio Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 10/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – DEBT FINANCING OF $20 MLN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED; $15 MLN HAS BEEN DRAWN DOWN; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 21/04/2018 – DJ Motif Bio Plc Sponsored ADR, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTFB); 20/03/2018 – Motif Bio: NDA for Iclaprim Will Be Submitted to FDA in Second Quarter

Among 7 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Dominion Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, July 23 report. JP Morgan upgraded Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79 target in Wednesday, September 19 report. JP Morgan maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $77 target. UBS upgraded the shares of D in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.