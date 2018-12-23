Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) had a decrease of 5.61% in short interest. COLL’s SI was 3.34M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.61% from 3.54M shares previously. With 539,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s short sellers to cover COLL’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.80% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 704,015 shares traded or 58.13% up from the average. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has risen 4.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE

Leisure Capital Management decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 20.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leisure Capital Management sold 2,504 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Leisure Capital Management holds 9,694 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 12,198 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $199.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $491.40 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $1.13 million worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, November 29.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 6. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $158 target in Monday, November 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, July 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 23,110 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.23M shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap has 564,605 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.60 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 136,170 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Limited stated it has 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Ca owns 8,081 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 249,586 are owned by Stevens Ltd Partnership. 5.74M are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 76,916 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 44,127 are owned by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Meritage stated it has 52,987 shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 352,622 shares.