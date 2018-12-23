Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 273.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 13,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, September 27. $294,835 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74 million on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $75.97M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 13. 3,125 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $509,438 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $871,068.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Would It Take for Users to Abandon Facebook? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Altimeter Capital LP has 4.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 640,100 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.25% or 61,488 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects Ltd holds 95,281 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 17,505 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Bandera Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 77,000 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Inc has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 1.45% or 40,675 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corporation stated it has 79,150 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,220 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.42% or 146,300 shares. Williams Jones Assocs invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Advsrs has 4.28M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Stralem And reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by William Blair. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Suntrust Robinson maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, January 25. Suntrust Robinson has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 4. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Thursday, April 28 report.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 11. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, January 4. Mizuho upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 499,990 are held by Asset One. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,259 shares. Grs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.68% or 200,004 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 34,571 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 494,038 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Lc stated it has 253,565 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 80,579 shares. 18,964 were reported by Ww Asset Mgmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 243,383 shares. Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pcj Invest Counsel stated it has 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, Caterpillar, Lennar And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 08, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: With Fewer Rate Hikes, Consider Lennar Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 3 – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “LAST CHANCE! Save Up to $10,000 on the Last Home at Boulder Pass! – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 22, 2018.