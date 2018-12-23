Among 2 analysts covering SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SodaStream International had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, August 2. See SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) latest ratings:

21/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $126 New Target: $144 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Positive Old Target: $118 New Target: $147 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $126 Maintain

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 11.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 416,925 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 21.25%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 4.18 million shares with $24.68M value, up from 3.77 million last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 3.02M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has declined 26.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 31,017 shares to 4.41M valued at $226.52M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 103,503 shares and now owns 2.27 million shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.

It closed at $143.68 lastly. It is down 99.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SODA News: 04/04/2018 – SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD SODA.O : B.RILEY STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 07/03/2018 SodaStream CEO Says Environmental Concerns More Important Than Politics (Video); 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q EPS 81C, EST. 71C; 30/03/2018 – SodaStream Parodies ltself with Prank Product lnfomercial; 02/05/2018 – SodaStream Sees FY Rev Up 15%, EPS Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – SodaStream 1Q Rev $143.6M; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q CONSUMABLES REV. $72.0M; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM BOOSTS YR GROWTH VIEWS FOR REVENUE, OPER INCOME, EPS; 15/05/2018 – SodaStream Takes Its Hat Off In Celebration Of HRH Prince Harry And Meghan Markle With Limited-Edition Royal Wedding Bottle ‘Hats’; 02/05/2018 – SodaStream 1Q EPS 81c

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The Company’s home beverage carbonation systems, which enable clients to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. It has a 36.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.