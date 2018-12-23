Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 34.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 18,112 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Liberty Capital Management Inc holds 34,088 shares with $1.82M value, down from 52,200 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $226.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 11,351 shares to 36,561 valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 18,688 shares and now owns 35,986 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 12. JP Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3. Barclays Capital downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has 1.08M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 61,342 shares. Oxbow, Texas-based fund reported 27,304 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 101,005 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Anchor Advisors Llc owns 440,219 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 13.64M shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 43.03 million are owned by Cap. Martin Currie Limited reported 0.29% stake. Premier Asset Limited Liability invested in 24,998 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Violich Cap Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 131,917 shares. Cls Invests Ltd holds 565 shares. Covington Management holds 239,553 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 30,000 shares. Bb&T holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 942,277 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.