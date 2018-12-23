Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMNR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Limoneira Co’s current price of $18.74 translates into 0.40% yield. Limoneira Co’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 253,675 shares traded or 158.53% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 3.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR)

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/20: (AGEN) (TLRY) (PTE) Higher; (DBVT) (ADMA) (SPPI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Limoneira Announces New Leadership Appointments and Strengthens Management Team – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pick Up Shares Of Limoneira – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Limoneira had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $89,297 activity. $89,297 worth of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) was sold by Merriman John W.H..

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.91, from 4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 43.64% less from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 21,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. The Illinois-based Alyeska Gru L P has invested 0.02% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Axa owns 81,360 shares. Eam Limited Liability reported 28,481 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,869 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 6,781 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 22,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 13,273 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 4,095 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 18,485 shares. New York-based Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0.02% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 1,228 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.12% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $331.12 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

