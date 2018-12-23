Lincoln National Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 12.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 3,956 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 35,913 shares with $4.05M value, up from 31,957 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 19. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $80 target in Friday, August 24 report. See Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $74 Downgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $95 New Target: $100 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform New Target: $97 Initiates Coverage On

21/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $95 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $80 Downgrade

25/07/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $90 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $93 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $97 Downgrade

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 2,651 shares to 38,853 valued at $4.62 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 12,851 shares and now owns 5,013 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281 on Friday, October 19. Another trade for 30,725 shares valued at $3.50M was made by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.02% or 86,920 shares. 20,988 are owned by Cim Mangement. 38,146 are held by American Money Management Ltd Company. Moreover, Central Secs Corporation has 3.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 180,000 shares. Delta Capital Limited Liability Com invested 3.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,748 were accumulated by North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,424 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap accumulated 0.4% or 137,080 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2.44 million shares. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,129 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 72,359 shares stake. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,775 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.18% or 8,984 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 456,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 204,168 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 570,405 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has 49,958 shares. Hl Financial Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 121,838 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 0.87% or 361,430 shares. Family Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.79% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12.41M shares. Lloyds Banking Gp Plc holds 1,395 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.28 million shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa invested in 2,986 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 700 shares. Natixis Advsr L P holds 396,387 shares. Zacks Inv holds 528,125 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $102.93 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products