Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Celsion (CLSN) Shorts Raised By 1.31%

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 8,737 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 44,486 shares with $10.04 million value, down from 53,223 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. CLSN's SI was 1.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 1.24M shares previously. With 130,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)'s short sellers to cover CLSN's short positions. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 153,689 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 19.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, December 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23 with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.60M shares. Bonness reported 13,735 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 2.81% or 40,942 shares. Cordasco Finance reported 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Glob Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 48,500 shares. Strategic Fin Serv holds 1.99% or 59,285 shares. Moreover, American National Bank has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,788 are owned by Stone Run Limited Liability Com. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,150 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.43% or 7,984 shares. 9,135 were reported by Windsor Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6.30M are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated. Spectrum Management holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,133 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $26.23 million. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.