Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 66.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 7,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 10,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 383,742 shares traded or 87.25% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,330 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Among 7 analysts covering Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Addus Homecare had 10 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 2 by Stephens. Oppenheimer maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) rating on Tuesday, August 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $31 target.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $201.40 million activity. 1.02 million Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares with value of $60.46 million were sold by FIRST MARK L. The insider Manning Laurie sold $71,910. The insider Eos Capital Partners III LP sold $39.13 million. 5,000 Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares with value of $368,800 were sold by POFF BRIAN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 3,496 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% or 26,530 shares in its portfolio. Eam Lc holds 17,792 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 90,851 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Hartford Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% or 4,510 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 53,028 shares. 8,258 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). D E Shaw & Com holds 29,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt invested in 36,100 shares or 0.76% of the stock. 70,649 are owned by Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Co.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 14,036 shares to 35,768 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 62,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, November 8. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Friday, February 2. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Susquehanna upgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, March 21 to “Positive” rating. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Zelman to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 5 by Longbow. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Longbow. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 612 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 312,296 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 26,173 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,743 shares. Baxter Bros owns 9,388 shares. Moreover, Capital Guardian Trust Co has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,050 shares. Busey Tru invested in 0.17% or 4,000 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 2,100 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 280 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 269,845 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,171 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 4,210 shares. Scotia Cap owns 5,981 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. 995 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J. Shares for $9.20 million were sold by MORIKIS JOHN G. $234,328 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by Hodnik David F. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $253,125 was made by STROPKI JOHN M on Monday, October 29. 2,533 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $1.13M were sold by Baxter Joel D.. 3,839 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $1.69M were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J..