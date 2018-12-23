Lipe & Dalton decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 92.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 106,534 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 9,120 shares with $103,000 value, down from 115,654 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19M. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer: Don’t Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Next Huge Step – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For General Electric’s Stock? Here’s A Technical Take (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Just Doubled My Position In GE, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, June 29 with “Buy”. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $754.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 40.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

