LitecoinCash (LCC) went up $0.0019983817 in 24 hours

It was good day for LitecoinCash (LCC), as it jumped by $0.0019983817 or 16.33%, touching $0.0142333717. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that LitecoinCash (LCC) is looking for the $0.01565670887 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0358867409393519. The highest price was $0.0148859045 and lowest of $0.01223499 for December 22-23. The open was $0.01223499. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 600 LCC worth $5 was traded.

For a month, LitecoinCash (LCC) tokens went up 26.07% from $0.01129 for coin. For 100 days LCC is down -58.28% from $0.03412. It traded at $0.04643 200 days ago. It has 840.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/02/2018. The Crypto LCC has proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported.