Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, up from 54,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.84 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A

Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 88.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 15,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parthenon Limited Company reported 9.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 142,023 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,910 shares. Roosevelt Gp Inc invested in 257,970 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Inc invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 384,422 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Karp Mgmt holds 0.19% or 4,854 shares. Melvin Cap Limited Partnership invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Management Ltd has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fenimore Asset holds 0.03% or 6,413 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited owns 172,700 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,010 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11,987 shares to 6,912 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer Etf by 15,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,204 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45 million. $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $13.58 million activity. 40,000 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares with value of $1.95M were sold by Berchtold Joe. ENLOE ROBERT TED III had sold 7,000 shares worth $378,480. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Willard Elizabeth Kathleen sold $1.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 29,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capstone Advsr Llc reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bluestein R H And Communications has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 3.78 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 27,401 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 397 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 6,044 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 362,873 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 242,814 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 7,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Corp invested in 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Barr E S holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 105,828 shares.